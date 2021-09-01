Gus Edwards Is Starter But Expect Running Back 'By Committee'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Gus Edwards will take over the starting role with J.K. Dobbins out for the season with a knee injury.

However, expect Ty'Son Williams and Justice Hill to get plenty of work.

“We’ve had confidence in Gus, really, since his rookie season," Greg Roman said. "I mean, he was an undrafted player that really impressed us. He made his way onto the roster in the regular season, and he’s done nothing but impress since. He’s our kind of guy. He’s really built for what we do. He’s going to get more of a workload now, not to say that it won’t still be a committee."

The Ravens reached a two-year, $10 million extension with Edwards in June. Edwards is now under contract through the 2023 season.

This past season, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He's poised to play an even bigger role this season.

"I’m ready for it," Edwards said. "This is what you put the work in to do. I never considered myself a backup. I know that Coach Roman [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] does a great job at using what we have and putting that to work. I’ve been ready.”

The Ravens finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 ground attack with 191.9 yards per game. Baltimore's 3,071 total rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season.

Williams emerged as one of the top runners in training camp and he's part of the final 53-man roster with Dobbins out.

Last season, Williams spent all but one game on the Ravens' practice squad after signing with the team as a free agent from BYU. He has signed a Reserve/Future contract with Baltimore on Jan. 18, 2021.

Williams, 6-foot, 220 pounds, was given increased opportunities in this year's training camp.

In the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Williams had 10 carries for 41 yards. He also caught all five targets for 23 yards.

In the second game against the Carolina Panthers, Williams had another 10 carries for 47 yards with a touchdown. He also caught both targets for 15 yards.

In the third preseason game against Washington, Williams had four carries for 42 yards.

“Since we signed him last year, he’s been doing a great job in practice," Edwards said. "Everybody gets to see how hard he runs now. He makes a lot of good decisions, and he’s going to do a lot of good things for us this year.”

Hill has been injured for most of training camp with an ankle sprain. But he is part of the final 53-man roster and plays a key role on special teams. Perhaps, Hill will also make a bigger impact on the run game.