Harbaugh: 'It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going' for Ravens Offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers.

Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come.

Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards.

“I just think it worked out that way," Harbaugh said. "It wasn’t any specific thing. The routes we’ve been running, there’s a lot of scheme things in there, but they were playing a lot of man coverage. Mark [Andrews] got them in man on some crossing routes, and some sail routes and things like that, and just ran some outstanding routes."

Opponents have focused on shutting Andrews down this season because the Ravens don't have a true threat at wide receiver.

Prior to the breakout game against the Steelers, Andrews managed a total of just 8 receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns over three games without Lamar Jackson in the lineup because of a knee injury.

Still, Andrews is ranked 26th with 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns, and he's certainly earning his recent contract extension.

"I thought Tyler [Huntley] made a couple really great throws, some under pressure, right on the money, which you have to do against man coverage," Harbaugh said. "[He] hit Mark on the run a few times. To see that happen was big for us; it’s very important to get Mark going. We’ve been talking about that for a number of weeks, that we needed to do that. So, I’m very excited about that part of it, and that’s something definitely to build on.”