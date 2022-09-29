John Harbaugh Offers Scouting Report on Bills QB Josh Allen

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are bracing for their toughest test to date when they face the Bills and Quarterback Josh Allen in Week 4.

Allen is a dual-threat quarterback that was one of the favorites to win NFL MVP this season.

Over three games, Allen has completed 94 of 132 pass (71.2%) attempts for 1,014 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads the team with 113 yards rushing and another score.

“Probably the biggest challenge is the fact that he does so many things so well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s a big, strong quarterback; he’s on time in rhythm. He can do that. He can hold the ball and get the ball downfield; he can throw it to every part of the field, obviously. He’s a tough tackle, even just moving in the pocket, then throwing, then getting out and running. Not only that, but they’re pretty expansive in their offense."

It's also an intriguing matchup with Allen going head-to-head with Lamar Jackson.

Allen (No. 7 overall) and Jackson (No. 32) were each selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and they’re two of just four quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least 20 rushing touchdowns and 90-or-more touchdown passes over their first 61 NFL games, joining Daunte Culpepper and Dak Prescott.

Jackson leads the league with 10 touchdown passes and Allen ranks second. They are the only two players in the NFL’s 103-year history to reach both nine touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards over the first three games of a season.

Harbaugh sees a lot of similarities with the Bills' offense as the Ravens.

They’re running quarterback-driven runs," he said. "They’re running RPOs … There are a lot of similarities in the two offenses, actually, when you take a look at it. So, his style is unique. He’s just a very athletic, big, strong guy who can throw the ball really well. So, that’s the challenge it presents.”