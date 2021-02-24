Bon Appétit: John Harbaugh Buys Dinner for Entire Restaurant

BALTIMORE — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has a tight bond with the local fanbase.

Harbaugh will often spend time after an away game to greet a purple-clad group in opposing stadiums.

Harbaugh gave some local fans and diners an even bigger surprise in late February.

Harbaugh visited Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore for a charity event that helps local eateries and picked up the tab for everyone eating at the restaurant, according to a report by WJZ and TMZ. However, Harbaugh left quietly without telling anyone he paid their bill just after he took pictures with several groups of diners.

Even though NFL stadiums were mostly empty this past season, Harbaugh appreciated the support and patience of the local fanbase. The hope is games return to some normalcy next season.

"Our fans were just awesome," Harbaugh said after the past season. "I know they live with us … I’ve talked to them. I have a lot of friends who are fans, and they just live and die with us, and they’re with us 100%. I just love our fans. So, thanks to our fans. We’re excited going forward. We’re fired up to continue to build on what we’ve done. We know we’re not where we want to be. Obviously, you’re not where you want to be unless you win the Super Bowl."

The Ravens finished the past season 11-5 and beat the Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild-card game before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Baltimore led the NFL in rushing for the second consecutive season.