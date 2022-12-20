Ravens Have 10 Playoff Scenarios with Week 16 Game Vs. Falcons
BALTIMORE — There are 10 scenarios in which the Ravens can a playoff berth this week against the Falcons.
Here's the breakdown:
1. Ravens win + Miami Dolphins loss or tie + New England Patriots loss or tie
2. Ravens win + Miami Dolphins loss or tie + New York Jets loss or tie
3. Ravens win + New England Patriots loss or tie + New York Jets loss or tie
4. Ravens tie + New England Patriots loss + New York Jets loss
5. Ravens tie + New England Patriots loss + Miami Dolphins loss + Los Angeles Chargers win
6. Ravens tie + New England Patriots loss + Miami Dolphins loss + New York Jets tie
7. Ravens tie + New England Patriots loss + New York Jets tie + Los Angeles Chargers win
8. Ravens tie + New England Patriots tie + New York Jets loss + Miami Dolphins loss
9. Ravens tie + New England Patriots tie + New York Jets tie + Miami Dolphins loss + Los Angeles Chargers win
10. New England Patriots loss + New York Jets loss + Cleveland Browns loss or tie + Las Vegas Raiders loss or tie + Tennessee Titans loss or tie + Los Angeles Chargers win
— The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West division title and Buffalo Bills have earned at least a wild-card playoff berth.