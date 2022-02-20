Skip to main content

Ravens Have Easiest 2022 Schedule ... So Far

Baltimore finished in fourth place in AFC North

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Teams around the NFL are rebuilding and rebranding their rosters.

The personnel will look much different by the time training camp opens in July.

But as it stands, the Ravens have the easiest schedule in the NFL after finishing in last place of the AFC North at 8-9 last season.

In addition to its division schedule, Baltimore plays the AFC East and NFC South. The Ravens also play the last-place teams in the AFC West (Broncos), AFC South (Jaguars) and NFC East (Giants).

The Ravens get to play the Buccaneers likely without Tom Brady, who retired this offseason. Baltimore plays four AFC teams that made the playoffs last season — the Bengals, Steelers, Patriots and Bills. 

The Ravens do avoid the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in four years. As a result, Baltimore should have a good opportunity to get back in the playoffs. 

Home 

— Pittsburgh Steelers

— Cincinnati Bengals

— Cleveland Browns

— Buffalo Bills

— Carolina Panthers

— Miami Dolphins

— Atlanta Falcons

— Denver Broncos

Away 

— Pittsburgh Steelers

— Cincinnati Bengals

— Cleveland Browns

— New England Patriots

— New York Jets

— New Orleans Saints

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers

— Jacksonville Jaguars

— New York Giants

Ravens Have Easiest 2022 Schedule ... So Far

