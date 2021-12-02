Ravens Have Fifth-Most Pro Bowl Votes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens ascent to first place in the AFC North has coincided with their popularity in Pro Bowl voting.

Baltimore currently has the fifth-most votes behind the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams.

Fullback Pat Ricard and kicker Justin Tucker currently lead their respective positions.

Pro Bowl Vote will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 16.

Through the end of the voting period on Dec. 16, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name.

All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes by Friday, December 17.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 7:00 PM ET and integrated in ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and ESPN/ABC’s Monday Night Football. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.