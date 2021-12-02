Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Ravens Have Fifth-Most Pro Bowl Votes

    Pat Ricard and Justin Tucker earn top votes.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens ascent to first place in the AFC North has coincided with their popularity in Pro Bowl voting.

    Baltimore currently has the fifth-most votes behind the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams.

    Fullback Pat Ricard and kicker Justin Tucker currently lead their respective positions.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 9.55.00 AM

    Pro Bowl Vote will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 16.

    Read More

    Through the end of the voting period on Dec. 16, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. 

    All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

    Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes by Friday, December 17.

    Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 7:00 PM ET and integrated in ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and ESPN/ABC’s Monday Night Football. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

    The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. 

    USATSI_17115894
    News

    Ravens Have Fifth-Most Pro Bowl Votes

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_15143610 (1)
    News

    Ravens Preparing for Old Foe in Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_8181857
    News

    Ravens John Harbaugh, Steelers Mike Tomlin to Face Off for 30th Time

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17253439
    News

    Ravens Have Lamar Jackson's Back In Best, Worst of Times

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15143615
    News

    Ravens Still Trying to Overcome Slow Starts

    Dec 1, 2021
    steelers-ravens-2016
    News

    Ravens-Steelers Week 13 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

    20 hours ago
    download
    News

    Week 15 Packers-Ravens Game Flexed By NFL

    Dec 1, 2021
    images
    News

    Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings Roundup

    Nov 30, 2021