Ravens Have Fourth-Most Pro Bowl Votes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are having a solid showing with the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Baltimore currently ranks fourth among all teams, behind the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins.

Currently, right guard Kevin Zeitler and kicker Justin Tucker lead all players at their current positions.

Other Ravens receiving significant votes:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (fifth)

Center Tyler Linderbaum (second)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (second)

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (third)

Tight end Mark Andrews (second)

Linebacker Roquan Smith (second)

Linebacker Patrick Queen (fourth)

Linebacker Justin Houston (third)

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (second)

Returner Devin Duvernay (fifth)

Special teams: Gunner Justice Hill (second) and long snapper Nick Moore (second)

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with 138,390 votes, leads all players in balloting for the games.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson (137,826 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (133,607 votes), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (132,100) and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (131,378) round out the top five.

Three of the top five vote-getters – Tagovailoa, Jefferson and Mahomes – are age 27 or younger while eight first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

Fans can support their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster, which features the league’s top 88 stars. Those who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites until Thursday, December 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Fans can also vote directly on Twitter during the final two weeks (December 1-15) of Pro Bowl Games Vote. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its top athlete teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions featuring a new format that spotlights Flag football. Fans can now buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL's biggest and brightest stars representing their team, city, and conference. Ticketholders will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic seven-on-seven Flag football games between the league's best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills, and a major musical performance. Sunday's events will also be televised from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET on ESPN and ABC.