Ravens Have NFL's 9th Best Roster, Per PFF

Baltimore behind the Bengals.

OWINGS Mills, Md. — The Ravens have a solid mix of veteran and young players that should be able to challenge for an AFC North crown.

Baltimore has the ninth-best roster heading into the regular-season opener against the New York Jets, according to Pro Football Focus.  

Divisional foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, landed two spots ahead at No. 7. The Cleveland Browns are No. 13 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 22.

Here's PFF's breakdown of the Ravens:

Biggest strength

The Ravens' secondary was hit hard by injuries last season, but all signs point toward it entering the 2022 season with a deep and flexible group after adding Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Kyle Fuller, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams this offseason. A safety trio of Williams, Hamilton and Chuck Clark should be utilized in a variety of unique ways by new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Williams (91.7 PFF grade since 2017) has been one of the more underrated safeties in the NFL over the past five seasons.

Biggest weakness

The Marquise Brown trade thins what was already one of the league's worst wide receiver groups. Baltimore is going to operate out of a lot of heavier personnel groupings to feature Patrick Ricard and tight ends Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Isaiah Likely. However, the Ravens could still use a proven veteran who can win one-on-ones on the outside. Rashod Bateman projects as the team's top option after averaging 1.3 yards per route run (83rd among 128 qualifying wide receivers) as a rookie last season.

X factor for 2022

Patrick Queen hasn't graded well in his first two seasons out of LSU, but he has shown the ability to change games with his range when things are clicking. Those moments came more consistently in 2021, as he earned an 80-plus PFF grade in four separate games. Queen taking another step forward and performing at a high level more consistently in 2022 would provide a real boost to Baltimore's defense.

