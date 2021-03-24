Will the Ravens Now Shift Focus to T.Y. Hilton?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After Sammy Watkins left Baltimore without agreeing to a contract, the Ravens could shift their focus to another veteran wide receiver, T.Y. Hilton.

General manager Eric DeCosta is looking to upgrade a passing attack that ranked 32nd in the NFL.

While Baltimore has several young wide receivers on the roster, the team could use a veteran playmaker for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Hilton could fill the void.

The former Colts wide receiver has placed in the top 10 for yards per reception five times throughout his career including 2016 when he led the NFL in total receiving yards.

At age 31, Hilton still has quickness with the ability to beat press at the line of scrimmage. He has an exceptional change of direction as a route-runner when sitting down his hips without losing speed at the top of his routes to separate consistently.

Last season, Hilton caught 56 passes for 762 yards with five touchdowns.

A natural hands catcher who plucks the ball, Hilton understands when he needs to shield the catch with his body and when he needs to catch the ball away from his frame. He has underwhelming play strength that shows up against physical corners who are able to get their hands on him and beat him up throughout the route.

Hilton, a third-round pick out of Florida International, is a four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton, and has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in five of his nine seasons. Hilton has been known as one of the better wide receivers in the NFL during his career but has seen his production take a dip the last couple of seasons. However, he has been mostly durable throughout his career.

The Ravens could use his experience.