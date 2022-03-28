Ravens Hire Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hired Kerry Dixon as assistant quarterbacks coach.

Dixon joins Baltimore’s staff after 15 seasons as a collegiate assistant, most recently (2019-21) serving as wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech, where he was instrumental in the Yellow Jackets’ transition from an option-based offensive scheme to a pro-style spread attack.

“We’re excited to welcome Kerry to our staff as the assistant quarterbacks coach,” Harbaugh stated. “Kerry has been a successful collegiate coach for many years. Also a former quarterback and team captain at Hampton, he has a high football IQ and leadership qualities that inspire those around him. Kerry will work well with James Urban and help our quarterbacks continue to chase new heights.”

As an assistant at Georgia Tech, Dixon helped develop several standout wide receivers, including Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 sixth-round draft pick Jalen Camp. Under Dixon’s tutelage in 2020, Camp, who had only 12 receptions and zero touchdowns prior to Dixon’s 2019 arrival, led the team with career highs in receptions (29), receiving yards (439) and touchdown catches (four). In his first season at Georgia Tech, Dixon mentored Ahmarean Brown, who tied Calvin Johnson’s freshman record with seven touchdown receptions.

Dixon came to Georgia Tech from Toledo, where he served as the team’s running backs coach in 2018. That season, Dixon mentored three 500-yard rushers, en route to helping the Rockets post the Mid-American Conference’s No. 2 rushing offense (223.6 ypg) and earn a berth in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

Prior to his Toledo arrival, Dixon spent three seasons (2015-17) as the wide receivers coach at Florida, where he was named one of the nation’s Top 25 recruiters by Rivals.com and mentored two of the three freshmen to ever record 100-yard receiving games for the Gators (Antonio Callaway in 2015 and Tyrie Cleveland in 2016). Under Dixon’s tutelage, Callaway went on to become the third-fastest Gator to reach 1,000 career receiving yards (17 games).

Dixon’s coaching career also includes successful stints as an assistant at Florida International (2014 – running backs), Florida Atlantic (2012-13 – running backs), Montana State (2010-11 – running backs), Stillman (2009 – offensive coordinator), Texas Southern (2008 – quarterbacks) and Baltimore’s Morgan State (2007 – quarterbacks).

A Houston native, Dixon played quarterback and wide receiver at Baylor (2000-01) and Hampton (2002-03). He made two starts at quarterback as a freshman at Baylor and finished his career as a Hampton quarterback. Dixon received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hampton in 2004. He and his wife, Robin, have four children: Charlee, Kerry, Rylee and Reneè.