Hollywood Brown Ready to Silence Critics Entering Third Season?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has shown flashes of being a true, No. 1 wide receiver.

Other times, he has shown some lapses in concentration with drops and route running.

Entering his third season, Brown is poised to take the next step in his development. He was one of the Ravens' best players at the recent OTAs, making leaping receptions and running past defenders in the secondary.

“Me personally, I let the outside be the outside, and they talk," Brown said. "We’re the Ravens. If it’s the scheme, if it’s the players, that’s on us. We’re going to get it right, and that’s why we’re out here right now – is to get it right. So, whatever it is, we’re going to address it, and we’re going to get it right.”

Last season, Brown led Baltimore and set new career-highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (769) and receiving touchdowns (8) in 16 games of action (14 starts) for the NFL’s seventh-best scoring offense (29.3 ppg) and fourth-best third-down offense (48.8%).

His 15 TDs since he was drafted in 2019 are tied with Torrey Smith for the most by a homegrown Raven in his first two seasons.

However, individual accolades take a back seat to the ultimate prize.

“The No. 1 goal is the Super Bowl, and there’s no other goal you could really think of, so that’s really what we’re chasing," Brown said. "When we’re outside, that’s all we talk about all the time. Just chilling, we’re talking about Super Bowl, Super Bowl, and that’s what we really want. Everything that comes with it can come with it; and everything that doesn’t come with it, we don’t want it.”