Ravens Hopeful Lamar Jackson Will Be Back Week 12 Against Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was so sick that he didn't even know that the Ravens plane landed in Chicago.

It was clear to everyone that he was in no shape to play.

Instead, Tyler Huntley got the start and led the Ravens to a 16-13 victory.

The hope is Jackson will be back in the lineup this week for a key Sunday night game against the Cleveland Browns.

"They tested. There's no influenza, there's no COVID, so I don't know – I'm sure if he doesn't clear up, they'll keep testing, but I've got to think it's going to clear up. We'll pray for that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Jackson missed two practices this week with an illness but deemed himself healthy enough to play by Friday.

However, the sickness returned with a vengeance on Saturday and he was placed on the injury report as being questionable against Chicago.

The situation did not get any better hours before the game.

"He kind of went right back to where he was on Tuesday and Wednesday with all the symptoms that he had that were there, and it's just – you've all been sick before," Harbaugh said. "All the congestion and all the other stuff that goes with it. He had it and he had it yesterday. He had it on the plane. He had it – he didn't go to the meetings at night. We thought he'd wake up this morning maybe feeling better, but he didn't, he felt worse.

"So, [it] seems like he's better now. Just saw him in the locker room and we'll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Instead, Huntley started the first regular season of his career.

He threw a 30-yard pass to Sammy Watkins that gave the Ravens the ball inside the Chicago 5, setting up Devonta Freeman's winning touchdown run. Huntley completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 219 yards with an interception. He also ran for 40 yards on seven carries.

It was a solid performance despite being sacked six times.

Jackson was happy for his backup.

"Yeah, Lamar was the first one when I was walking in the locker room to congratulate me. That's my boy," Huntley said.