Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Says He Could Hear Ben Roethlisberger Calling Plays

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is always looking for an advantage.

He found a new way to get some intel from the quieter stadiums because of limited attendance with COVID-19 last season.

Humphrey told Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report that he could hear Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger calling out plays to his wide receivers.

“The craziest thing about this year, we played with no fans and we played the Steelers,” Humphrey said. “I heard Big Ben say something to the wide receivers. I’m listening and I’m like, ‘Did he just tell him the play? Did he just tell him the route he’s about to run? And he does it again like the next play.

"I’m just like I couldn’t believe it. I don’t know if they were in hurry up and that’s how they’d always done it or what, but he was just verbally telling them. I was like, ‘Crap, I think I should be able to cover this route.' And that happened a few times in a game."

The Steelers managed to beat the Ravens twice last season,

Pittsburgh beat Baltimore 28-24 in Week 8 Then, the Steelers beat a shorthanded Ravens squad 19-14 in Week 12 when Baltimore was missing nine starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, because of COVID-19 issues

Humphrey couldn't take full advantage of his ability to hear Big Big because the quarterback did not throw the ball to his side of the field during those plays.

“That happened a few times in the game,” Humphrey said. “He didn’t throw it to me when he told them. But I couldn’t believe that’s what happened.”