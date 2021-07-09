Marlon Humphrey Graded As Second-Best Cornerback in NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marlon Humphrey is one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers.

In a poll of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, Humphrey ranked as the second-best cornerback in the NFL behind Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

"He's just tough — ball hawk, long, rangy, plays different now than in college," one NFC coach said. "Before you play him, you're showing his turnover reel to your team — 'Let's not tempt him.'"

Since 2018, Humphrey is rated as the league's best defensive back in single coverage, earning a 90. grade by Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore fully understands his value and signed Humphrey to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.

In 2020, Humphrey led the NFL with a Ravens franchise-record eight forced fumbles, tying for the second-most by a defensive back in a single season. He also became the first defensive back to register at least eight forced fumbles and a sack (2.5) in a single season.

Humphrey earned his second-straight Pro Bowl selection after starting all 15 games in which he played, posting 82 tackles (70 solo and four for a loss) 11 passes defended and one interception. Humphrey and teammate Marcus Peters are two of the NFL's best duos at cornerback.

Overall, Humphry is:

Two-time Pro Bowler (2019, 2020)

Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2019)

Team MVP (2018)

The goal now is to bring a third Lombardi Trophy to Baltimore. The Ravens have lost in the divisional round of the playoffs in each of the past two years, and Humprhey is looking to help the team take the next step.

"When you look at it on the bright side, the biggest thing you want to do is get into the playoffs," Humphrey said. "I think that’s the biggest thing, to get into the playoffs. To get to the Divisional Round twice, it’s something to look at in a bright direction. I think we were really close. I thought we had the team to do it.

"I think we’re just … Football is just so crazy; it’s just a couple plays that can really make a big difference, and it’ll go from there. Two years in the Divisional Round, [we’re] one step away from the AFC [Championship] … I think we have a lot to build on. I know we have a lot of guys under contract that’ll be back with us next year."