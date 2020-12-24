Holiday Spirit Much Different for Marlon Humphrey Amid Pandemic

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is used to giving back to the local community during the holidays.

This year has been challenging with COVID-19 still wreaking havoc across the globe.

"One of the things that was kind of sad this year was, with coronavirus, you can’t do," Humphrey said. "So many of the guys have different events; you take a kid shopping in Walmart, and Tony Jefferson did something last year. I always loved going to the … [Through] [Vice president of community relations] Heather [Darney] … I’d sign up to be able to get gifts for a family, basically, Adopt-A-Family, and one year, it really just pierced my heart."

In October, Humphrey and the Ravens reached a five-year extension worth $98.75 million, or $19.75 million per season. Humphrey is a staunch supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Humphrey provided gifts to families in need this year, but he wasn't able to see the joy in-person because of the restrictions with the ongoing pandemic.

"The gifts I got for them … What they asked for was mainly clothes, and to see someone open a gift of a t-shirt, some socks, a hoodie, and go crazy, it’s really a tear-jerking moment," he said. "And that’s been the tough thing about this year that’s been a little different; just all the events and all the different things that the Ravens do that I really like about here, I wasn’t able to do that. I was still able to get the gifts, but I just wasn’t able to really see their reactions and all that and go in person. I was still able to do it, but just a little bit different.”