Skip to main content

Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely Will Likely Be Red Zone Target

Tight end has been dominant.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely has put on quite a performance throughout the first two weeks of training camp. 

He might have been the best offensive player. 

Likely was even more dominant during the red-zone drills and he will inevitably become a favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

One on play Likely beat safety Geno Stone for a touchdown near the middle of the end zone. 

On the next play, he outran rookie linebacker Diego Fagot and just kept his feet in bounds. Fagot protested that Likely was out-of-bounds and got an earful from the tight end. 

"Isaiah [Likely] looked really good in his red zone drills," Harbaugh said. "He had two back-to-back touchdown catches there against tight man coverage, and he was gassed. He was fighting through the heat, he was really winded and he still came up and made the play. That was impressive.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely

The Ravens will use Likely's versatility because he can get downfield like a wide receiver.

He will create complete mismatches against opposing linebackers and is big and strong enough to fight off safeties.

The Ravens might have gotten a steal by selecting Likely in the fourth round of this year's draft. 

"[Harbaugh] just understood that my versatility was really unmatched," Likely said. "I come to a unique offense like the Ravens where you have a great quarterback in Lamar Jackson and really just a bunch of pieces, and then you have a Pro Bowler in Mark Andrews. 

"Just being able to learn under him and be able to just do what I do on the football field is what I bring to the Ravens.” 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

IMG_5093
News

A Smarter, Gentler John Harbaugh?

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
EUHERENJD5EYNC5AAILVNU2DGA
News

Ravens Camp Notebook: Beat the Heat, First Major Injury

By Todd Karpovich17 hours ago
eor9khior8kwtlcdel4p
News

Ravens Rookie Cornerbacks Making Strides in Training Camp

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
04leading-jumbo
News

Ravens Ray Lewis Named Greatest Linebacker of All-Time

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
USATSI_18770685
News

Lamar Jackson's Personal QB Coach at Ravens Training Camp

By Todd KarpovichAug 4, 2022 7:45 AM EDT
KYLE-HAMILTON-1
News

Ravens Camp Report: Tough Day for Hamilton

By Todd KarpovichAug 3, 2022 4:15 PM EDT
3TP56LR5MZANHIDBBCZZOIYSEA
News

Ravens Rookie Travis Jones Showing Potential to Dominate

By Todd KarpovichAug 3, 2022 1:14 PM EDT
USATSI_18222272
News

Ravens Trying to Sort Through Running Backs

By Todd KarpovichAug 3, 2022 10:03 AM EDT