Ravens Players Elated Lamar Jackson Got Postseason 'Monkey Off His Back'

BALTIMORE — The Ravens players erupted in cheers when coach John Harbaugh handed quarterback Lamar Jackson the game ball moments after a thrilling victory over the Titans in an AFC wild-card game.

Jackson had finally quieted his critics about not being able to win a playoff game despite just being in just his third season.

He ended that narrative with a 20-13 victory over Tennessee in Nashville.

"I felt like our guys all played well, and they were just happy for him," Harbaugh said. "It’s something that he won’t have to talk about in the future, and that’s a meaningful thing.”

The Ravens players were especially happy that Jackson would get the credit he deserves for being one of the game's most dynamic playmakers. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Jackson is sometimes unfairly judged during the team's losses.

"It sucks to be in his position at times that when you lose, it’s all his fault. It’s nobody else’s fault," Humphrey said. "It wasn’t the defense’s fault; it’s always Lamar’s fault. When you win, it’s usually him as well. It’s great when it’s on the winning side because he does amazing things.

"But it sucks when he can play his heart out, and some other guy is going to fall short. I know it’s a team game, but it seems like whenever it’s a loss, it’s always just his fault. So, it was great in the locker room. Guys were happy."

After the Ravens trailed 10-0 in the first quarter, there was a sense that another slow start was going to spell doom for them in the postseason for a third straight year, Instead, Jackson put the team on his back and tied the game on an electrfying 8-yard run.

Baltimore never trailed again.

Jackson finished with 136 yards rushing and also 17 of 24 pass attempts for 179 yards with an interception. He managed several key first downs, including a 33-yard run that sealed the victory with 1:45 remaining.

"He took over the game," left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "He took over the game, and he did what he needed to do to put us in the best position to win. Personally, I don’t think he’s ever played bad in the playoffs. I think it was something that we struggled as a team putting it all together. But how he was able to come out, how he was able to compete, and how he was able to finish, I can’t give enough credit to him, and how well he played and persevered.”

Jackson is especially close with wide receiver Hollywood Brown because they both grew up in South Florida. Jackson supported Bown when he struggled with drops earlier in the season.

Brown has since recovered and finished with seven receptions for 109 yards against the Titans. It was a perfect way to return the favor.

Baltimore advanced to the AFC divisional round against the Bills. Perhaps, there is more history to be made.

“I’m super proud of him – just to get that monkey off his back," Hollywood Brown said. "Now, we can just try to build on it and keep going."