Will the Ravens Revisit Jadeveon Clowney ... Again?

Defensive end has been connected to Baltimore in the past.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Jadeveon Clowney will explore the free-agent market for the second consecutive year.

The stout defensive end drew interest from the Ravens last year when the team reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal in place before it was nixed by the league.

"[He’s] a very dynamic player," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said last season. "You never know exactly where he’s going to play. He’s a very elusive player. He’s just a very creative player, I would say, with amazing … Of course, he has very impressive talents."

Baltimore is looking to boost its pass rush this offseason, but several of its key pass rushers, including Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, are eligible for free agency.

Overall, the Ravens were ranked in the middle of all NFL teams with 39 sacks last season. However, opposing quarterbacks focused on releasing the ball quicker to counter Baltimore's aggressive blitzing scheme.

Clowney had a tumultuous 2020 season with the Titans, appearing in just eight games before undergoing knee surgery. Clowney struggled to get to the quarterback for the first time of his career and failed to manage a sack and had just six quarterback hits along with nine tackles, including four for loss.

As a result, his current market value is a one-year, $6.5 million deal, according to Spotrac. That is significantly less expensive than re-signing or placing the franchise tag on Judon and Ngakoue, which would cost in excess of $16 million.

Clowney has 32 sacks over seven NFL seasons with the Houston Texans (five years), Seattle Seahawks (one year) and Titans (one year). Another change of scenery could revitalize his career and he might able to thrive under Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Clowney will certainly be a player the Ravens consider in free agency. The Browns and Colts are also potential landing spots for Clowney.