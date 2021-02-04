Will Several Ravens Players Follow Coaches to Jacksonville?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to emulate the Ravens success on defense by hiring several of their assistants.

Could several pending free agents from Baltimore also make their way to the AFC South?

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has yet to formally announce his coaching staff, but multiple reports have indicated that three of his defensive assistants will come from Baltimore — Joe Cullen, Sterling Lucas, and Zach Orr.

Considering the Ravens have finished in the top-9 of defensive DVOA every season since 2016, including numerous top-5 finishes, it isn't hard to see why the Jaguars will reportedly venture down the path of surrounding themselves with Ravens coaches.

Baltimore has five key edge rushers — Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser, Derek Wolfe and Pernell McPhee — that can test the free-market this offseason.

General manager Eric DeCosta will be hard-pressed to sign all of those players because of restrictions with the 2021 salary cap and the revenue fallout from COVID-19. The NFL is still working out the details of how much teams can spend this year.

The Ravens would likely push to bring back at least two of those four players if possible, but that could be a challenge.

Jacksonville could be a team on the rise with the overall No. 1 draft pick and a league-best $73 million in cap space.

Judon, Bowser and McPhee have a familiarity with the former Ravens coaches in Jacksonville. Wolfe spent one season in Baltimore and he's formally expressed interest in remaining in Baltimore.

Ngakoue spent four seasons with the Jaguars and had an acrimonious relationship with their front office before being traded to Minnesota.

The Ravens acquired Ngakoue from the Vikings at the trade deadline. Ngakoue finished the season with 11 tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hits.



Ngakoue won't be heading back to Jacksonville, and he is a player the Ravens would like to re-sign.

"Yan’ did a great job. He brings it," coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s always a major threat rushing the passer. I think the key for those guys is to be able to play it all. That’s kind of how we’re built. So, rush the passer, set the edge, stop the run, play the crack-sweep, run to the ball, drop, understand the zone and the man drops."

Otherwise, look for the Jaguars to continue browsing in the Ravens' backyard.

— John Shipley of Jaguar Report contributed to this article.