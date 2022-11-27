Skip to main content

Who's Playing, Who's Out for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars release names of inactive players.

The Ravens will have some of their key players in the lineup for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) and returner/wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) were all listed as questionable but are active for the game.

With Ronnie Stanley ruled out with an ankle injury, the Ravens will turn to Pat Mekari once again to help stabilize the offensive line.

Stanley injured his ankle last week against the Panthers and Mekari stepped in at left tackle and did a solid job.

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was on the field before the game but he was scratched with a knee injury.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game. He was listed as limited for Friday's practice after practicing all week, which usually means an injury occurred during practice. Fellow rookie tight end Charlie Kolar will not make his NFL debut after missing time following hernia surgery as he is also inactive.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo also is inactive so he will also have to wait to make his NFL debut. Ojabo deemed himself ready to play after dealing with an Achilles injury he suffered in the spring at his Pro Day. 

The Ravens' other inactive players are:

Running back Mike Davis

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens' available playmakers on offense:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Running backs Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill 

Wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, DeSean Jackson, James Proche and Tylan Wallace 

Tight ends. Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle

The Jaguars' inactive players are:

