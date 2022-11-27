Pregame Notes for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12

Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson was elevated from the practice squad and will likely see some action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

He will provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another downfield threat.

DeSean Jackson made his debut and had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury in a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Other Notes

Linebacker Julian Stanford was also promoted and he'll provide depth. Stanford, 32, is a 10-year veteran that has played with five teams. Stanford was released by the Carolina Panthers after spending the past two seasons with them. He also played with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Jaguars.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game. He was listed as limited for Friday's practice after practicing all week, which usually means an injury occurred during practice.

Fellow rookie tight end Charlie Kolar could make his NFL debut after missing time following hernia surgery.

Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) was placed on injured reserve. He will be out at least for the next four games. The Ravens added Daryl Worley to the active roster to take his place.

Lamar Jackson deemed himself ready to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars after dealing with an injured hip this week.

Defensive end Calais Campbell returns to Jacksonville for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to Baltimore in 2020.

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have any injury designations heading into this game.

The Ravens are 10-12 in regular season play against Jacksonville, including 3-7 as the road team. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 vs. the Jaguars, posting a 1-2 mark on the road — one of those games was in London in 2017, when the Ravens lost 44-7. Baltimore last played in Jacksonville in 2016, winning 19-17.