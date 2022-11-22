Jason Pierre-Paul, Broderick Washington Underscore Ravens Depth on Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While much of the attention was focused on Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith and the Ravens secondary, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul might have had the best game in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers.

Pierre-Paul had one sack, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit, and an interception in the 13-3 victory.

“It says a lot about the depth," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s definitely a major positive. That’s one of our greatest strengths — our depth. That’s something that’s really showing up now, especially that we’re healthier and getting healthier. ‘JPP,' he was just on fire. He was on fire the whole game. To see it finish up with that interception, that’s really rewarding. He wanted to go down there and get that picture I think you saw at the end of it, so that was pretty fun. [I’m] proud of him."

The Ravens' defensive front has been incredibly stout. Baltimore is ranked third in the NFL, allowing 86.4 yards rushing per game.

Defensive tackle Broderick Washington is another player quietly putting together a solid season. He has been solid with his tackling and getting some penetration against opposing offensive lines.

Washington has also been stout in knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage.

"Nobody talks too much about Broderick Washington, but he’s been a very – you use the word steady – but I would say a very physical force in the middle of the defense really all season," Harbaugh said. "So, we have a lot of good players playing good football.”