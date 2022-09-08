Skip to main content

Ravens-Jets: Week 1 Notebook

Ravens favored by 7.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens open the 2022 regular season against the Jets.

Here's a breakdown of the teams and players. 

Ravens

2021 RECORD: 8-9

COACH VS. OPP.: John Harbaugh: 4-1

PTS. FOR: 22.8

OFFENSE: 378.8

PASSING: Lamar Jackson: 246-382-2,882-16-13-87.0

RUSHING: Lamar Jackson (QB): 133-767-5.8-2

RECEIVING: Mark Andrews (TE): 107-1,361-12.7-9

PTS. AGAINST: 23.1

DEFENSE: 363.4

SACKS: Tyus Bowser: 7

INTs: Chuck Clark, Marcus Williams (NO): 2

TAKE/GIVE: -11 (15/26)

PUNTING (NET): Jordan Stout (R): NFL debut in 2022

KICKING: Justin Tucker: 137 (32/32 PAT; 35/37 FG)

Player Notes

QB LAMAR JACKSON enters 2022 with 3,673 rush yards, the most-ever by QB in 1st 4 seasons. Ranked 2nd among QBs with 767 rush yards in 2021. Tied career-high with 5 TD passes & had 86 rush yards in the last meeting vs. NYJ. Has 834 pass yards (278 per game) & 9 TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 150.2 rating in 3 career starts in Week 1.

• RB J.K. DOBBINS rushed for 805 yards & 9 TDs as rookie in 2020 before missing last season due to injury.

RB MIKE DAVIS makes Bal. debut. Totaled 762 scrimmage yards (503 rush, 259 rec.) & 4 TDs (3 rush, 1 rec.) last season with Atl.

TE MARK ANDREWS led all TEs with career highs in catches (107) & rec. yards (1,361) last season, the 3rd-most rec. yards & tied 3rd-most catches ever by TE in a single season. Had a TD catch in the last meeting.

WR RASHOD BATEMAN ranked 4th among AFC rookies with 515 rec. yards in 2021.

CB MARLON HUMPHREY led the team with 13 PD in 2021 & is 1 of 3 players (James Bradberry & Marshon Lattimore) with 10+ PD in each of the past 5 seasons. Ranks 3rd among active DBs with 12 career FFs. Had 2 PD in the last meeting.

CB MARCUS PETERS leads all players with 31 INTs since 2015 & ranks 4th with 86 PD. Has 3 PD & 2 INTs in 3 career games vs. NYJ.

S MARCUS WILLIAMS makes Bal. debut. Is 1 of 6 players with 2+ INTs in each of the past 5 seasons. Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. NYJ with 5+ tackles.

• LB PATRICK QUEEN led the team with a career-high 98 tackles & 10 TFL last season.

LB TYUS BOWSER had career-high 7 sacks in 2021. Had sack & FF in the last meeting.

• DE CALAIS CAMPBELL ranks 2nd among active players with 161 career TFL. 

Jets

2021 RECORD: 4-13

COACH VS. OPP.: Robert Saleh: 0-0

PTS. FOR: 18.2

OFFENSE: 306.4

PASSING: Zach Wilson: 213-383-2,334-9-11-69.7

RUSHING: Michael Carter: 147-639-4.3-4

RECEIVING: Elijah Moore: 43-538-12.5-5

PTS. AGAINST: 29.6

DEFENSE: 397.6

SACKS: John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams: 6

INTs: Many tied: 2

TAKE/GIVE: -13 (14/27)

PUNTING (NET): Braden Mann: 45.7 (40.6)

KICKING: Greg Zuerlein (Dal): 129 (42/48 PAT; 29/35 FG)

Player Notes

QB JOE FLACCO passed for 291 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 101.5 rating in his only start last season (Week 11 vs. Mia.). Ranks 5th among active QBs with 41,269 career pass yards & 6th with 227 TD passes. Won SB XLVII MVP with Bal. & is the franchise's all-time leader in pass yards (38,245) & TD passes (212).

QB ZACH WILSON totaled 2,334 pass yards & 13 TDs (9 pass, 4 rush) in 13 starts in 2021.

RB MICHAEL CARTER ranked 4th among rookies with 964 scrimmage yards (639 rush, 325 rec.) in 2021 & was 1 of 3 rookies (Najee Harris & Javonte Williams) with 600+ rush yards & 300+ rec. yards. Totaled 628 scrimmage yards (89.7 per game) in 7 home games last season.

RB BREECE HALL was elected in the 2nd round (No. 36 overall) of 2022 NFL Draft.

WR ELIJAH MOORE ranked 5th among rookie WRs with a team-high 538 rec. yards last season. Finished 2021 season with rec. TD in each of his last 3 home games.

WR COREY DAVIS had 34 catches for 492 yards & 4 TDs last season. Had 5 catches for 113 yards in his last game vs. Bal. (11/22/20 w/ Ten.).

TE C.J. UZOMAH makes NYJ debut. Set career highs in catches (49), rec. yards (493) & rec. TDs (5) last season with Cin.

LB C.J. MOSLEY ranked 4th in NFL with career-high 168 tackles in 2021. Is 1 of 3 active LBs (Lavonte David & Bobby Wagner) with 700+ tackles (751) & 10+ INTs (10).

• LB QUINCY WILLIAMS led the team with 9 TFL, tied for the lead with 3 FFs & ranked 2nd with career-high 107 tackles last season.

CB SAUCE GARDNER (No. 4 overall), WR GARRETT WILSON (No. 10) & DE JERMAINE JOHNSON (No. 26) each selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

