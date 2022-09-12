Ravens-Jets: Week 1 Postgame Notes
Baltimore 24, Jets 9
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Ravens eclipsed several milestones in the 24-9 victory over the New York Jets in Week 1.
Here are the postgame notes:
- Baltimore now owns a 10-2 all-time regular season series lead over the Jets, including 4-2 as the visitors, and a 5-1 record against New York during the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008).
- Coach John Harbaugh’s .667 winning percentage (18-9) against AFC East opponents is his highest mark vs. a single intraconference division.
- Under head coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), the Ravens are now 11-4 on Kickoff Weekend, winning six of their last seven. In the last seven such contests, they’ve outscored their opponent 228- 68 (+160). Baltimore also improved to 32-16 (.667) in the month of September under Coach Harbaugh. WINNING FRANCHISE • With today’s 24-9 victory at the New York Jets, the Ravens became the seventh franchise in NFL history to reach 250 victories (reg. + post.) in fewer than 450 contests (445).
- Quarterbacl Lamar Jackson completed 17-of-30 passes for 213 yards and 3 TDs (98.3 rating) with 1 INT, while adding 17 rushing yards on 6 carries. It marks the 14th time in Jackson’s career that he’s notched at least 3 TD passes, with Baltimore owning a 13-1 record in such contests.
- Per Next Gen Stats, Jackson’s 3 deep (air yards of 20+ yards) TDs marked a single-game career high. • Jackson has now compiled a 3-1 record as a starter in Week 1 contests, completing 73-of-105 passes for 12 TDs with 1 INT, for a 135.7 passer rating. He’s also added 154 rushing yards on 28 carries (5.5 avg).
- Jackson has compiled a 38-12 record through his first 50 starts, tied with Tom Brady (38 wins) and Danny White (38) for the third-most wins by a quarterback in his first 50 career starts all time. Only Patrick Mahomes (40 wins) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Stabler (40) have more.
- Jackson eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards in today’s contest, becoming just the eighth QB in NFL history to record at least 10,000 passing yards and 3,500 rushing yards in a career. He’s the first to ever reach those marks within the first five years of a career.
- Tight end Mark Andrews finished with 5 receptions for 52 yards, extending his current streak of 50-yard games to 10. The streak is currently the longest among NFL TEs, as he becomes just the sixth TE since the 1970 merger to extend a 50-yard receiving streak to double-digit contests (also: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker).
- Safety Marcus Williams with a team-high and career single-game best 12 tackles (10 solo), while adding 1 INT (returned 33 yards) – his first as a Raven.
- Williams created the Ravens’ first takeaway of the season, picking off QB Joe Flacco and returning it 33 yards to the Jets 13-yard line. Since entering the league in 2017, his 16 INTs are tied for the league’s 11th most, while his 294 INT return yards rank fourth.
- Baltimore’s defense recorded 2 takeaways (1 INT & 1 FR), while the offense turned the ball over once (INT). Since 2008, the Ravens are 76-18 (.809) with a positive turnover margin.
- The Ravens’ defense held the Jets to 0-for-6 on third down in the first half, while also permitting just three points. It marked a league-high 18th time since 2008 (under head coach John Harbaugh) that Baltimore has held its opponent without a first-half third-down conversion and without a first-half TD. With today’s victory, the Ravens now own a 16-2 record in such contests.