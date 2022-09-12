Ravens-Jets: Week 1 Postgame Notes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Ravens eclipsed several milestones in the 24-9 victory over the New York Jets in Week 1.

Here are the postgame notes:

Baltimore now owns a 10-2 all-time regular season series lead over the Jets, including 4-2 as the visitors, and a 5-1 record against New York during the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008).

Coach John Harbaugh’s .667 winning percentage (18-9) against AFC East opponents is his highest mark vs. a single intraconference division.

Under head coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), the Ravens are now 11-4 on Kickoff Weekend, winning six of their last seven. In the last seven such contests, they’ve outscored their opponent 228- 68 (+160). Baltimore also improved to 32-16 (.667) in the month of September under Coach Harbaugh. WINNING FRANCHISE • With today’s 24-9 victory at the New York Jets, the Ravens became the seventh franchise in NFL history to reach 250 victories (reg. + post.) in fewer than 450 contests (445).

Quarterbacl Lamar Jackson completed 17-of-30 passes for 213 yards and 3 TDs (98.3 rating) with 1 INT, while adding 17 rushing yards on 6 carries. It marks the 14th time in Jackson’s career that he’s notched at least 3 TD passes, with Baltimore owning a 13-1 record in such contests.

Per Next Gen Stats, Jackson’s 3 deep (air yards of 20+ yards) TDs marked a single-game career high. • Jackson has now compiled a 3-1 record as a starter in Week 1 contests, completing 73-of-105 passes for 12 TDs with 1 INT, for a 135.7 passer rating. He’s also added 154 rushing yards on 28 carries (5.5 avg).

Jackson has compiled a 38-12 record through his first 50 starts, tied with Tom Brady (38 wins) and Danny White (38) for the third-most wins by a quarterback in his first 50 career starts all time. Only Patrick Mahomes (40 wins) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Stabler (40) have more.

Jackson eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards in today’s contest, becoming just the eighth QB in NFL history to record at least 10,000 passing yards and 3,500 rushing yards in a career. He’s the first to ever reach those marks within the first five years of a career.

Tight end Mark Andrews finished with 5 receptions for 52 yards, extending his current streak of 50-yard games to 10. The streak is currently the longest among NFL TEs, as he becomes just the sixth TE since the 1970 merger to extend a 50-yard receiving streak to double-digit contests (also: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker).

Safety Marcus Williams with a team-high and career single-game best 12 tackles (10 solo), while adding 1 INT (returned 33 yards) – his first as a Raven.

Williams created the Ravens’ first takeaway of the season, picking off QB Joe Flacco and returning it 33 yards to the Jets 13-yard line. Since entering the league in 2017, his 16 INTs are tied for the league’s 11th most, while his 294 INT return yards rank fourth.

Baltimore’s defense recorded 2 takeaways (1 INT & 1 FR), while the offense turned the ball over once (INT). Since 2008, the Ravens are 76-18 (.809) with a positive turnover margin.