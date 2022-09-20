John Harbaugh: 'We Aren’t Going to Let This Loss Define Us'

BALTIMORE — Moments after the Ravens lost to the Dolphins where they blew a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, coach John Harbaugh was already looking ahead.

"It’s still early in the season – like I said last week when we won," Harbaugh said. "We’ve got to focus. We’ve got 15 more games left of the regular season; we aren’t going to let this loss define us. Hats off to the Dolphins, though, because they played a heck of a game, especially their offense.”

The Ravens need to make several improvements before their Week 3 game against the Patriots.

The Ravens' secondary dealt with numerous issues against Miami, which helped lead to the 42-38 loss.

Baltimore gave up a staggering 469 yards passing with six touchdowns to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle also had 11 receptions for 171 yards with two scores.

Marlon Humphrey was limited with a groin injury in practice last week and had to leave the game in the second half. Brandon Stephens was a full scratch with a quad issue.

After Kyle Fuller went down with a season-ending knee injury, the Ravens were already thin at cornerback.

The Ravens will need to have Hummprhey and Stephens back in the lineup this week.

The Ravens did get some good news when Marcus Peters was active for the game. However, Peters was on a "pitch count" and played 44 of the 71 defensive snaps. Peters could perhaps play more in Week 3.

Rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams were called into action and played 38 and 37. Both players had some struggles but the experience should bode well for them.

Rookie Kyle Hamilton also struggled in coverage and was caught out of position several times. Hamilton will need to show improvement or the Ravens could turn to Geno Stone to take his spot.

"They’re young guys. They’re rookies who are playing for the first time; they know that," Harbaugh said. "I’m sure they took responsibility for it; the coaches take responsibility for it. We all have to take responsibility for it. We have to look at everything. So, we’ll look at the way we’re preparing, how we’re walking through, how we’re teaching, how we’re repping in practice, things like that. Those are things that should never happen."

The Ravens also need to get the running game revved.

Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill have 29 carries and have a combined 74 yards rushing through two games.

The hope is J.K. Dobbins will be able to make his season debut.

"We’ve got to get our running game going, and I think the running backs are a big part of that," Harbaugh said. "Running backs have a lot to do with how good your run game is, and we need those guys to help make our run game better.”