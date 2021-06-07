Julio Jones Just Didn't Make Sense for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens fans voiced some frustration over the team's decision not to pursue Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, Julio Jones.

It stung even worse when the Tennessee Titans were able to land the veteran playmaker for a second-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round selection in 2023.

The Ravens were never all-in for Jones.

The move just didn't make sense for the team.

With the addition of Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft, Baltimore now has eight players vying for perhaps six roster spots. Newly acquired Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, Deon Cain and James Proche also will be vying for targets.

"The Ravens discussed a Jones trade with the Falcons prior to the draft, but pulled out of the running after taking Rashod Bateman in the first round, and never got back in," SI's Albert Breer said.

The Ravens want to build around this young group of wide receivers and Jones turned 32 on Feb. 8.

Last season, he missed seven games because of a hamstring issue, but still managed 51 receptions for 771 yards with three touchdowns.

The cost for Jones was also prohibitive.

Jones will earn a $15.3 million base salary, while carrying a cap hit of $23 million, according to Spotrac. The price was too hefty for the Ravens, who are focused on securing a new contract for Lamar Jackson. That new deal could cost the team about $40 million per season and they are likely hesitant to add new costly contracts before Jackson's contract is finalized.

The Titans are reportedly paying $15.3 million of Jones' contract in 2021.

General manager Eric DeCosta does not like to depart with draft picks, even though the cost for Jones wound up being reasonable.

If the passing attack struggles again this season, there will be inevitable questions of how Jones could have changed those fortunes.

The Ravens missed out on a high-risk, high-reward player but that's a chance they were willing to take.