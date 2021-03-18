Ravens Tight End Room Just Got Tighter With Acquisition of Oliver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth at tight end by acquiring Josh Oliver from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Oliver will compete with Eric Tomlinson, Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf for the spot on the depth chart behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

Oliver was a third-round draft pick (69th overall) by Jacksonville in the 2019 draft. However, he appeared in just four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. Last year, Oliver had foot surgery that kept sidelined him all season. The Ravens will reportedly surrender a seventh-round pick if Oliver makes the final roster.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta emphasized the importance of depth when Boyle went down with a season-ending knee injury Week 10 against the Patriots and the team was left short-handed.

The Ravens added Tomlinson, who was a key blocker, playing in 123 snaps over six games. Tomlinson signed another one-year deal in February.

In addition, Pat Ricard was able to effectively transition from fullback to tight end last season.

"It was a different room, it was a different situation this year, and I think the coaches did an awesome job of using the personnel that we had to make us as successful as possible," DeCosta said.

Breeland was placed on the non-football injury list in 2020, but he has a huge upside. He was just the eighth tight end at Oregon to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards.

Wolf was placed on the practice squad/injured list on Nov. 3. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the team in January.

Wolf played in all 14 games, starting in the final two for Georgia. He finished the 2019 season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown and was awarded co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

"Breeland is a possibility. Wolf is a possibility," DeCosta said. "They are both young players, [and] they’ll have a chance to compete to be the third guy this year or fourth guy – whatever that might be."