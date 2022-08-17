Ravens Camp Notebook: Justice Hill Emerging as Viable Option

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Justice Hill has been sort of the forgotten man at training camp among the onlookers.

However, the fourth-year player is emerging as a potential difference maker for the offense.

One year after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, Hill has shown solid burst and has been proficient in catching the ball out of the backfield.

Hill could be a viable option to get more reps at running back this season.

"So there’s a guy if you think back two years ago, a really kind of defined role," Ravens running back coach Craig Ver Steeg said. "Parameter, speed, screens, utilizing all that. Well, he’s come back and shown parts of that even better than before. So, I’m excited for him. He’s a guy who can’t wait to get out and mix it up with another team. You see guys come back after those long-term injuries, and you want to feel their mindset. What we’re feeling out of him is, ‘Give me everything coach.’

"You’ve seen us put him in on downhill runs. It’s all coming at him, and he’s ready for it all and I’m excited about him. And, that space stuff that you saw today is real. It’s been going on all camp.”

Hill was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 12 games in 2020, totaling a team-high 9 special teams tackles and produced one forced fumble for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return — fourth best in the NFL. He also tallied 80 scrimmage yards on 12 carries and five catches, as Baltimore finished with the NFL’s No. 1 ranked rushing attack (191.9 ypg), which produced the third-most yards (3,071) ever in a 16-game NFL season.

Hill would like to become a bigger part of the offense this season, and he's on track to get more opportunities.

However, he is competing with Mike Davis and sixth-round pick Tyler Badie to be the main backup to J.K. Dobbins. Fellow running back Gus Edwards will need more time to heal from his knee injury that ended his 2021 season.

“We’re all family," Hill said about the completion at running back. "We all just want to see each other succeed. We all come out here, we bring different things to the table and we’re just going to compete. We all bring different things.

"We’re going to help each other whenever we need it, and that’s always been a thing here. From when I first got here, we all help each other. That’s all we want to see, is each other succeeding.”