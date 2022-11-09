Ravens Justin Houston Attributes Success to Higher Power

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Justin Houston was ready to retire this offseason.

But then he heard a voice.

"I literally heard God say, ‘Give me all of you and I will give you your desires,’" Houston said. "And I told my wife I’m going to be all in this season, and I just want to glorify God in all I do."

The Ravens are glad he didn't decide to call it a career.

With 2.5 sacks and one interception in a 27-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Houston has recorded multiple sacks in three consecutive games, marking the longest streak in Ravens franchise history.

Houston has 6.5 sacks in his past three games and 8.5 sacks in six total games played this season. Tyus Bowser led the team with 7.5 sacks all of last season.

"I've been watching that guy for a while since I was young, with him at Georgia, and then him being in Kansas City," Raven's newly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith said. "I’m excited to be a teammate with that guy, and there’s just going to be so many great things in store.”

Houston became the second player joining Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes in Week 1 this season and the third player with outside linebacker Paul Kruger (2012) and Adalius Thomas (2006) in Ravens history with multiple sacks and an interception in a single game.

Houston’s 8.5 sacks in 2022 are tied with Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith and 49ers' defensive end Nick Bosa for the second-most in the NFL. Patriots linebacker and former Raven Matthew Judon leads the league with 11.5 sacks.

Houston’s 110.5 career sacks are the NFL’s third most among active players, trailing only Von Miller (122.5) and Cameron Jordan (112.0).

"The things that are happening on the field I can’t even explain," Houston said. "I don’t even know what I am doing sometimes until I come off the field and the guys tell me. I think it is amazing how God is working through me, and I pray he continues working through us. We are headed to the top baby.”