Ravens Expect 'Big Jump' in Year Two for Justin Madubuike

Defensive lineman had stellar rookie year.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike had a solid rookie season, adept at stopping the run and rushing the quarterback.

Madubuike is expected to make a bigger impact entering his second year. He has looked solid throughout the voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp and expectations are soaring for the third-round pick from Texas A&M.

"I think you should see a big jump," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "He really has so much potential. He’s strong, he’s quick-twitchy, can get out of a stance very explosively, and then he’s learning how to play with a good technique consistently. I think he’s going to have a big year for us. I think he’s a guy who we can really depend on. 

"He’s going to make all of our jobs a lot easier [with] what he can do inside, and he’s developing as a pass rusher too, so I think he’s going to put a lot more pressure on quarterbacks. I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league.”

Madubuike finished with 19 tackles (11 solo), one sack, two tackles for a loss, and two quarterback hits in 10 games (three starts) as a rookie last season. He helped Baltimore’s defense rank No. 2 in both points allowed (18.9) and third-down efficiency (34.0%)

"He’s taken a big step," coach John Harbaugh said. "He played well last year, and I do think he’s taken a big step. The growth he’s made between Texas A&M, where he was a good player, but there were things that maybe a first-round talent type guy that people … He dropped to the third round for whatever reason, and we were very, very fortunate and blessed to get him there. [From] when he came and the way he played last year to where he is right now is very encouraging. 

"So, I’m excited about him. I can tell you the defensive line is excited about him, too. I saw Derek Wolfe over there celebrating with him a couple of times on some things he did well. So, yes – we’re fired up about [Justin] Madubuike.”

Madubuike has impressed his teammates with his work ethic. The team is hopeful he can continue that momentum into the regular season.

“Man, Madubuike can have as great of a season as he wants to," Williams said. "What I see right now, after last year, he’s flying around. He has the playbook down a lot better. So, you can definitely see his feet being freed up, because he’s thinking a lot less. I can’t wait to see what he’s going to bring on Sunday. I’m already seeing so many good things, but we still have work to do.”

