Ravens Reach Four-Year Extension With Kicker Justin Tucker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are making sure they hold onto one of their most valuable players.

The team inked a four-year extension with kicker Justin Tucker.

Chris Boswell recently signed a four-year, $20 million contract extension with the Steelers.

Jason La Canfora reports that Tucker's new contract is worth $6 million per year with $17.5 million guaranteed, which makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

The deal keeps Tucker in Baltimore until at least the 2027 season when he will be 38 years old.

Justin Tucker signs autographs at training camp.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, connecting on 326-of-358 (91.1%) field-goal attempts.

He made a game-winning and NFL record-long 66-yard field goal at Detroit on Sept. 26.

In 2021, en route to earning his fifth career Pro Bowl honor and third straight, Tucker converted 35-of-37 field-goal attempts and all 32 PAT tries, producing the NFL’s highest percentage marks in field goals (95.6%) and PAT (100%).

He finished a perfect 6-of-6 on 50-plus-yard field-goal attempts and 18-of-18 on second-half field goals, including 10-of-10 in the fourth quarter/overtime.

Tucker is headed to the Hall of Fame when he retires.

"I really try not to think about that stuff. I really try to make it a point to take it one kick at a time," Tucker said. "That’s something that I heard from my agent coming out of college, and it’s some of the best advice I’ve ever gotten, right next to my grandfather when I was trying out for the high school varsity team at Westlake (HS) in Austin; he said, ‘Justin, just kick the damn ball.’ So, between those two principles – less is more, simple is better, I guess … It really is more of a … My focus is much more on just taking it one kick at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time."