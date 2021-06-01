Ravens Workout Former Maryland Standout, Defensive Tackle Darius Kilgo

Baltimore could use depth on the defensive line.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens worked out former University of Maryland standout and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, according to a report by the NFL's Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move makes sense since the team lost fellow defensive tackle Xavier Kelly to a season-ending Achilles injury. Calais Campbell, Justin Ellis, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe also opted not to participate in last week's voluntary workouts, which left the team thin on the defensive line.

Kilgo was drafted by Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games during their Super Bowl run.

After appearing in nine games his second season, Kilgo was released and claimed off waiver by the Patriots. Kilgo also spent time on the Jaguars, Texans and Titans’ practice squad before signing with the Detroit Lions last year. Kilgo suffered a torn quad prior to the 2019 season and was placed on injured reserve.

Kilgo has appeared in 29 games through his five-year career, totaling 16 tackles and one pass deflection over that span.