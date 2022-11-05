Skip to main content

Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton having a solid year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens.

He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus.  

"As the 14th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hamilton hasn’t been a Ravens starter, but he has played 20-plus snaps in five of eight games, improving as the season has gone on," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "After missing two tackles in the season opener against the New York Jets, he has missed just one over the next seven games. He's shown plenty of versatility, as impressed in slot coverage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, allowing just two receptions from 31 snaps in coverage."

Hamilton was also the Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded Raven defender in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

Hamilton played:

• 31 coverage snaps

• 4 targets

• 1 pass defensed

• 15 yards allowed 

"Kyle’s role continues to expand," coach John Harbaugh said. "You can see him kind of growing into … We’re kind of figuring out where he fits in what we’re doing, and he stepped up and made some excellent plays. That coverage on the goal line where he knocked the ball away, it just can’t be done any better than that. So, we’re happy with all those guys.”

  

