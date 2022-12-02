Lamar Jackson Explains Controversial Social Media Post

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — It was the heat of the moment.

That's what made Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson angrily react to a post on social media criticizing him following a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

“I was mad. I was mad after the game, and when I got onto social media, that was the first thing I saw," Jackon said. "I just busted my behind, my whole team did – coaches did. That’s what I saw, and I just reacted to it. My bad; my bad.”

The fan had said the Ravens should let Jackson play for another team and use the money to sign other players.

Jackon reacted with a response that contained some profanity. However, he was not worried about how the Tweet would reflect on him and the organization:

“I was just reacting at the time," Jackson said. "I was mad; I wasn’t thinking about actions. It was like bitter; I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though, like no smiles. I feel like the fans should be mad that we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried, but it happened. I apologize if I hurt feelings out there.”

Jackson was 16 of 32 for 254 with a touchdown (87.2 rating). But he was let down by several drops.

He did throw a 62-yard pass to DeSean Jackson. Lamar Jackson ran for 89 yards on 14 carries and converted several third downs.

Ultimately, he decided to take down his response.

“My girlfriend was like, ‘I think you should delete it.’ I’m like, ‘Alright,’ because I didn’t know if I hurt someone’s feelings," Jackson said. "So, I did. That’s just what it was. That’s why I deleted it.”

Jackson has since mended fences with the fan who criticized him.

"I didn’t reach out to him. He told me he loved me; I saw that. So, I love him, too," Jackson said. "I do. I’m not mad at him. I have to love. God told us to love everybody, so I love everybody.”

Jackson will also use the situation as a learning experience.

“What I take from this experience is don’t say anything on Twitter, or don’t say what I said, because there are kids watching," he said. "I don’t need the kids saying that, but just watch what you say. Try to stay off Twitter if anything if something like that happens again. Hopefully, we’re not losing anymore.”