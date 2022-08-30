Lamar Jackson Engages on Social Media About Contract, Dolphins Jersey

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not afraid to engage on social media.

He was particularly active this week.

First, Jackson shot down a rumor about his contract negotiations with the Ravens, denying the team offered him $250 million in guaranteed money.

Later, a fan photoshopped an image of Jackson wearing a Dolphins jersey. Jackson apparently and jokingly(?) "Liked" the photo, which set off a media frenzy.

Jackson is from South Florida so playing for Miami would be a homecoming for him and would revitalize the storied franchise.

Later, former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, who backed up Jackson, proposed a new contract offer that would get the deal done: six years, $318 million fully guaranteed, which works out to about $53 million per year.

"Highest paid Player Ever. Unanimous MVP. Winner. Puts in the work. Team Guy. Stop playing with him," RG3 tweeted

Jackson asserted that the Ravens have until the first regular season game on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets to finalize a new contract.

Then, Jackson is going to shut down the discussions.

"It’s coming up. It’s coming up. The season is coming up. We’re going to be good for the season,” Jackson said.

Neither side is proving any details about the impasse, but it's obviously about money.

If the two sides cannot reach a deal, the Ravens can retain Jackson in 2023 by placing an exclusive franchise tag, which is currently $45 million but is expected to come down as the top quarterbacks restructure their deals for cap purposes.

A simple franchise tag is not going to be secure because other teams can negotiate with Jackson and the Ravens would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he leaves. The Ravens could also match that offer to keep him.

That market has essentially been set for Jackson.

Kyler Murray reached a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth a reported $230.5 million over five years. Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback, making $46.1 million salary per season behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes $45 million per year.

Those deals further set the market for Jackson, who is playing under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million per season.

Jackson will likely be looking for a deal closer to $50 million per season.

And he has a strong argument to secure that type of contract.

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter. Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, Jackson's 37 wins are tied with Josh Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (41), Patrick Mahomes (40) and Tom Brady (40).