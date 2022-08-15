Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson, Greg Roman to Be More Collaborative for Ravens

QB will have input with play-calling.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is seeing the field differently in his fifth year.

As a result, he is taking a more collaborative role with offensive coordinator Greg Roman when it comes to calling plays.

That's a strategy that is just fine with Roman. 

"I would love to just sit back in a rocking chair and say, ‘Hey, you got it man. Just make me look good!’" Roman said. "Yes, I definitely think he is more vocal. He’s definitely looking at matchups a little harder, and definitely has more ideas. There’s good collaboration going on there, as there always is. 

"But I’m definitely open to that, and there are times when – I think you’re referencing last week – he suggested something. I was like, ‘Go for it.’ And we threw a touchdown.”

The Ravens are already seeing the benefits from Jackson's input. In one instance during training camp, Jackson suggested a change in the play-call and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Baltimore has shown it can have an explosive offense.

Even with a myriad of injuries last season when Jackson missed five games, the Ravens still performed well. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's a breakdown:

Points per game: 22.8 (17th)

Yards per game: 378.8, (6th)

Passing yards per game: 233 (13th)

Rushing yards per game: 145.8 (3rd)

Jackson has the confidence to change the call if sees something in the opposing defense that could create a potentially big play.

He plans to take advantage of that dynamic. 

"If I see it in the game, I’m definitely going to call it. I’m hoping so," Jackson said. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_18222243
News

Ravens Rookie Daniel Faille Adjusts to NFL, Maryland Humidity

By Todd Karpovich2 hours ago
Joe-Flacco-NY-Jets-Re-Sign-Contract
News

Joe Flacco Talks About Potential Ravens Matchup in Week 1

By Todd Karpovich18 hours ago
USATSI_18856782 (1)
News

Ravens QBs Adjusting to Moving Parts at Center

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
USATSI_18856594
News

Clock Ticking On New Deal for Ravens and Lamar Jackson

By Todd Karpovich57 minutes ago
USATSI_18856753
News

Ravens Camp Notebook: Hamilton Vs. Likely

By Todd KarpovichAug 13, 2022 2:01 PM EDT
USATSI_18857035
News

Harbaugh Encouraged by Ravens Depth on O-Line

By Todd KarpovichAug 13, 2022 9:17 AM EDT
USATSI_18857368
News

Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely Can Be Game-Breaker

By Todd KarpovichAug 13, 2022 7:31 AM EDT
USATSI_18856963
News

Shemar Bridges Makes Case for Ravens Final Roster

By Todd KarpovichAug 12, 2022 1:25 PM EDT