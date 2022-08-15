Lamar Jackson, Greg Roman to Be More Collaborative for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is seeing the field differently in his fifth year.

As a result, he is taking a more collaborative role with offensive coordinator Greg Roman when it comes to calling plays.

That's a strategy that is just fine with Roman.

"I would love to just sit back in a rocking chair and say, ‘Hey, you got it man. Just make me look good!’" Roman said. "Yes, I definitely think he is more vocal. He’s definitely looking at matchups a little harder, and definitely has more ideas. There’s good collaboration going on there, as there always is.

"But I’m definitely open to that, and there are times when – I think you’re referencing last week – he suggested something. I was like, ‘Go for it.’ And we threw a touchdown.”

The Ravens are already seeing the benefits from Jackson's input. In one instance during training camp, Jackson suggested a change in the play-call and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Baltimore has shown it can have an explosive offense.

Even with a myriad of injuries last season when Jackson missed five games, the Ravens still performed well.

Here's a breakdown:

Points per game: 22.8 (17th)

Yards per game: 378.8, (6th)

Passing yards per game: 233 (13th)

Rushing yards per game: 145.8 (3rd)

Jackson has the confidence to change the call if sees something in the opposing defense that could create a potentially big play.

He plans to take advantage of that dynamic.

"If I see it in the game, I’m definitely going to call it. I’m hoping so," Jackson said.