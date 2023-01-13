Lamar Jackson Might Have Played His Last Snap for Ravens This Season and Beyond

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went on social media to update fans about his knee injury.

It's clear that Jackson is not ready to get back on the field for the playoffs.

It's unclear whether he has played his last snap for Baltimore.

"Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries," Jackson posted on Twitter. "I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance."

Jackson is a free agent after the season and the Ravens will likely apply the exclusive franchise tag on him for 2023, which will cost about $45 million.

The team wants to reach a long-term deal with him, but he's rejected their previous offers, including a reported five-year contract worth $250 million with $133 million fully guaranteed money.

Jackson likely wants a deal similar to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who landed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, including a $44.97 million signing bonus, $230 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $46 million.

The guaranteed money appears to be the sticking point.

If the Ravens and Jackson cannot find common ground, the team might entertain trade offers have would have to include multiple first-round picks.

Several teams, such as the Panthers, Raiders, and Texans, might be willing to give up those draft picks and pay Jackson his desired money.

It's going to be a long, challenging offseason for the Ravens and Jackson's future with the franchise.