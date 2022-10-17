Ravens, Lamar Jackson Need More Production from Wide Receivers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens lost to the New York Giants 24-20 after yet another fourth-quarter collapse.

And while much of the story will center around the defense and the costly turnovers by Lamar Jackson, there is a much deeper issue developing.

The Ravens (3-3) need help at wide receiver – desperately.

It’s evident by the laughable stat line that shows Ravens wide receivers in total accumulated 5 receptions for 45 yards against the Giants (5-1). It’s evident by their inability to gain separation on the opposing defensive backs.

And it’s evident by the constant drops that plagued the team on Sunday. Something Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was not too pleased about.

“You have to catch them; that's your job,” proclaimed Harbaugh after the game. “Those guys are catching balls in practice. You have to make those catches in a game when it counts, right? No doubt. They know that.”

Lamar Jackson has struggled the last 3 games; throwing for 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. A huge contrast from his strong showing in the beginning of the season when he was talked about as a potential MVP candidate. Debates can be made about what has changed since then, but what cannot be debated is how far behind the eight-ball Jackson is compared to his peers due to lack of weapons at the wide receiver position.

When teams hit the jackpot with young quarterbacks, they routinely go out of their way to acquire help at wideout to improve the passing ability of the signal caller. The Eagles acquired AJ Brown to elevate the play of Jalen Hurts. The Cardinals acquired Deandre Hopkins for Kyler Murray. Tua Tagovailoa has seen success with the addition of Tyreek Hill. Davante Adams was sent to Derek Carr from Green Bay. The list goes on and on. But that trend stops in Baltimore.

The Ravens have tried on multiple occasions to fill that void via the draft. That has yet to pan out for them. Marquise Brown, Jackson’s favorite wide receiver, was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals in the off-season. Rashod Bateman, their 2021 first-round selection, has been invisible on the football field save for 2 touchdowns in broken coverage. Devin Duvernay has shown flashes, but lacks the skill set of a true number 1 receiver. The rest of the receivers would struggle to make the practice squad of other NFL franchises.

It’s in Baltimore’s best interest to garner help at the position and quickly. The Ravens threw the ball 32 times in a losing effort. That’s a far cry from the 2019 stats this team was supposedly built for. Whether they choose to admit it, this is becoming a passing team. And a passing team without adequate weapons is a losing one.

Kenyan Drake, who finished with 10 rushes for 119 yards and a touchdown, summed it up perfectly for reporters on Sunday.

"We're going to need [Lamar Jackson] in any and every aspect that he provides for this team,” Drake stated after the game. “Leadership, his physicality, his game-breaking ability, obviously – that goes without being said. So, he's going to obviously put a lot on his shoulders, but at the same time, we're a team. He can't do it by himself.”

If the Ravens are going to get to where they want to be in 2022, Kenyan Drake is absolutely right.