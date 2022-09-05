Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Is NFL's Most Dominant Quarterback in Week 1

Ravens QB has been stellar opening week.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson starts fast out of the gate.

He has put up some impressive numbers in regular-season openers over his career.

Jackson has nine touchdown passes with no interceptions and a 150.2 rating in three career starts on the NFL's "Kickoff Weekend." 

Since 2019, the Ravens have outscored opponents 124-49 (plus-75) in those three contests.

This year is a bit different because Jackson did not take any snaps during the preseason.

He also missed the last five games of the 2021 regular season with an ankle injury.

So, Jackson has not played in an NFL game since November.

However, Jackson has looked solid throughout training camp. He has added more muscle to his frame and has been more accurate with his throws downfield. 

Jackson will be without one of his top targets as wide receiver Hollywood Brown was traded to Arizona during the NFL draft.

His favorite option, Mark Andrews, is back and poised for another huge year. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely has also emerged as a viable threat and wide receiver Rashod Bateman is also ready to take the next step in his development. 

So, expectations are high for Jackson and the Ravens to start fast and to keep rolling throughout the season.

"Lamar has always been Lamar," Andrews said about Jackson. "He’s just such a special talent ... he’s extremely motivated, and you can see it [in] the way he’s commanding the huddle. The way he’s doing everything is just top-notch. 

"This is going to be a big, big year for him. He’s extremely hungry; he’s always been hungry, though." 

The Ravens have opened on the road six times under John Harbaugh and have gone 3-3.

