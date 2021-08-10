Lamar Jackson On Getting Up to Speed, Josh Allen's New Deal, Sammy Watkins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice after being sidelined with COVID-19 and he was looking to catch up with the rest of the offense.

Jackson did look sharp during team drills over two sessions and did not show any ill effects from the virus. However, Jackson admitted he felt fatigued over the past week.

“I’m working with the coaches. I’m working with the doctors and stuff like that, trying to ramp up my speed to get back to where I was," Jackson said. "I’m trying to catch up with my guys because they’re on the train – like Coach [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] said – [and] I’m trying to catch the train. I’m ‘in the car’ right now [and] I’m trying to catch up to those guys. But yes, I’m just taking it a day at a time.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen reached a six-year, $258 million extension with Buffalo that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money.

The contract makes Allen the second-highest-paid total value contract behind the $450 million deal that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

Jackson most certainly will be looking for a similar deal ... and possibly more.

“That’s good for him, but like I said, I’m not worried about that. I’m just trying to work on getting better right now," Jackson said. "Like, I just got off COVID[-19]. I’m worried about my teammates, and we’re trying to get somewhere. So, the time will come about that.”

Jackson is also getting acclimated to his new teammates. He has three new wide receivers — Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace — and a revamped offensive line that includes newly signed tackle Alejandro Villanueva and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Jackson has been especially impressed with Watkins.

"Sammy makes my job a lot easier, and my job is to make his a lot easier," Jackson said. "Even when we’re doing scramble drills and stuff like that, he’s fighting off defenders, getting open. I missed him in the end zone – a little back shoulder. He was right there. I’m mad I missed him. I’m still mad right now, even though it’s practice.

"Practice makes perfect, so I’m trying to do whatever I can to make his job a lot easier. But he’s – like I said – making my job a lot easier, and I love working with him. I’m glad he’s here.”