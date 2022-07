Lamar Jackson Says Social Media Post Blown at Proportion ... Again

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prompted all types of speculation about his intent when he posted a new moniker on social media that said: "I Need $."

Was it a challenge to the Ravens for a new contract?

Once again, the conjecture was all wrong.

"I don't know why people are blowing it up," Jackson told USA Today. "I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that's posted on social media and just blow it up and try to think for you. I don't take it too seriously. They're making it seem like I'm talking to the Ravens when I'm not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain't about that though."

Jackson confirmed he and the Ravens engaged in contract talks during last month's mandatory minicamp but did not disclose if the meetings were simply informal.

"We're having conversations," Jackson said.

Jackson also reiterated his stance that he wants to remain in Baltimore.

Jackson will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary. Jackson also made $9.8 million in bonus money over his four-year career and he will surpass that number by Week 8, according to stats by CBS.

If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him.

"What if Lamar says that, I'll play on the fifth-year, I'll play on the franchise, I'll play on another franchise, then you can sign me," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said this offseason. "That gives me three years to win a Super Bowl, so you can make me a $60 million quarterback because that's where it will be four years from now.

"That might be the case."

The parameters of Jackson's new deal have been mostly set by the market.

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans. Watson's status for the 2022 season is still uncertain because of his legal situation.

Josh Allen reached a six-year, $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money.

Patrick Mahomes signed a $450 million Kansas City Chiefs last year.

"I’m a man of my own. I don’t worry about what those guys did,” Jackson said about the other mega contracts.