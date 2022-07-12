Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Says Social Media Post Blown at Proportion ... Again

QB raised speculation with new Twitter picture.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prompted all types of speculation about his intent when he posted a new moniker on social media that said: "I Need $."

Was it a challenge to the Ravens for a new contract? 

Once again, the conjecture was all wrong. 

"I don't know why people are blowing it up," Jackson told USA Today. "I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that's posted on social media and just blow it up and try to think for you. I don't take it too seriously. They're making it seem like I'm talking to the Ravens when I'm not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain't about that though."

Jackson's Twitter presence. 

Jackson's Twitter presence. 

Jackson confirmed he and the Ravens engaged in contract talks during last month's mandatory minicamp but did not disclose if the meetings were simply informal.

"We're having conversations," Jackson said.

Jackson also reiterated his stance that he wants to remain in Baltimore.

Jackson will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary. Jackson also made $9.8 million in bonus money over his four-year career and he will surpass that number by Week 8, according to stats by CBS.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him.

"What if Lamar says that, I'll play on the fifth-year, I'll play on the franchise, I'll play on another franchise, then you can sign me," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said this offseason. "That gives me three years to win a Super Bowl, so you can make me a $60 million quarterback because that's where it will be four years from now.

"That might be the case."

2B9m2Egl_400x400

The parameters of Jackson's new deal have been mostly set by the market.

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans. Watson's status for the 2022 season is still uncertain because of his legal situation.

Josh Allen reached a six-year, $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money.

Patrick Mahomes signed a $450 million Kansas City Chiefs last year.

"I’m a man of my own. I don’t worry about what those guys did,” Jackson said about the other mega contracts. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_15418512
News

Lamar Jackson An Honorable Mention for Best QBs In NFL Personnel Survey

By Todd Karpovich17 hours ago
1160461513
News

Ravens Legitimate Super Bowl Contender Headed Into Training Camp

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
FVuTd6tUEAA4W3I
News

Ravens Wide Receivers Focused on Stretching Defenses, Also Willing to Block for Runners

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-10 at 7.49.01 AM
News

Lamar Jackson: 'I NEED $'

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 11.57.42 AM
News

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike Looking Slimmer and More Muscular, Poised for Breakout Year

By Todd KarpovichJul 9, 2022
Screen-Shot-2022-05-27-at-12.27.43-PM
News

Lamar Jackson Posts Video of Workouts, Throwing Long Passes

By Todd KarpovichJul 9, 2022
images
News

Ravens Quick to Defend Lamar Jackson From The 'Slander'

By Todd KarpovichJul 8, 2022
fptab4vc6kg6wc45durg
News

Trading Marquise Brown Was Ravens Best Move Of Offseason

By Todd KarpovichJul 8, 2022