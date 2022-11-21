Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Not Worried About Style Points

OWINGS MILLS Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is only concerned about winning.'

So as the offense sputtered in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, Jackson was grateful it was the Ravens' defense that paved the way for a 13-3 victory.

The three points were the fewest that Baltimore has scored in a victory with Jackson as the starting quarterback.

Jackson was focused on the final result.

“That November, December football, you just find a way to win to get in the playoffs," Jackson said. "That’s what it’s all about right now. Some of them are going to be ugly, some of them are going to be pretty, but a win is a win.”

Jackson was inconsistent and was hampered by several drops by his wide receivers against Carolina. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with an interception (76.5 QBR). Jackson also ran for 31 yards and 11 carries with a touchdown.

The Panthers did a solid job stacking the box and were also effective on coverage.

In short, they did their homework.

I wouldn’t say the whole game; it was here and there when we did our little RPOs and stuff like that, they just played great defense," Jackson said. "They watched film; I can tell they watched film on it because sometimes they made great plays. Sometimes, it was iffy reads, no great reads right there, but I feel like they just played pretty good defense all around.”

The Ravens have managed to win several games this season when Jackson did not have gaudy stats.

That's actually a good sign that he does not have to always carry the team.

Nonetheless, Jackson expects to play better down the stretch.

“I feel like we played alright; we just have to put points on the board," Jackson said. "It’s the NFL; sometimes it won’t be those high-scoring games. I don’t think we ever had a game where we scored this amount of points with a victory, but hopefully it doesn’t happen like that for the rest of the season. Hopefully, we put points on the board like we’re used to doing.”