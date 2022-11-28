Lamar Jackson Creates Potential Unnecessary Headache for Himself

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fan Tweeted a criticism of Lamar Jackson on Twitter and tagged the Ravens quarterback.

This person had 153 followers at the time so the Tweet would have quietly dissipated into the social media universe.

However, Jackson aggressively responded to the Tweet, which has since gone viral and has since been deleted.

As a result, coach John Harbaugh will face questions about the post when he addresses the media on Monday. Jackson typically speaks to reporters on Wednesday and will be asked about the response.

Jackson does a good job deflecting potentially controversial questions and this will likely be no different.

The response on social media among fans on social media was mixed. Some of them defended Jackson, who they say has the right to answer the criticism.

Others say it's a bad look for an NFL quarterback.

Nonetheless, Jackson is clearly frustrated with the offense and its performance in a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars. The Ravens struggled in the red zone and did not score a touchdown in the first half.

Jackson was inconsistent for a third straight game but was also let down by a couple of drops. He was 16 of 32 for 254 with a touchdown (87.2 rating). He did throw a 62-yard pass to DeSean Jackson. Lamar Jackson ran for 89 yards on 14 carries and converted several third downs.

The Ravens have done a solid job avoiding distractions and this latest issue will likely pass.

Nonetheless, it's not something anyone in the organization wants to deal with.

Social media can cause those types of problems.