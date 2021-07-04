Lamar Jackson Focused on Improving Footwork This Offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been working on his technique throughout the offseason, primarily focused on his footwork.

Jackson is two years removed from winning NFL MVP, but he admittedly needs improvement in areas of the passing game.

“Well, first thing, I was working on my footwork," Jackson said. "That’s a big emphasis for me – just working on my footwork, making sure I stay open so the ball can drive, so I can put a little tight spiral on the ball. And ‘EDC’ [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta], I don’t know how he feels about the name. I haven’t asked him. I hope he’s not mad at it, because that’s a good name, I feel. ‘Every Dollar Counts’ – that’s hard.”

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over three seasons. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

Jackson appears more confident and appears more polished with his passes entering his fourth year in the NFL.

Baltimore quarterbacks coach James Urban likes what he sees so far, but admits there is more room for improvement.

“I would say that we’re chasing everything," Urban said. "Especially this time of year, I want growth everywhere. I want growth in terms of footwork. I want growth in terms of throwing mechanics. I want growth in terms of operating some of the at the line [of scrimmage] adjustments – those kinds of things. I think that’s the natural progression.

"A guy who plays at a very high level and then you just continue to grow his game. One thing that he and I have talked about are the great basketball players, Michael Jordan comes to mind. He had to learn jump shots. So, you learn a jump shot, and you just keep expanding your game that way.”

Jackson won the first playoff game of his young career against the Titans this past season. Now, he wants to lead the Ravens all the way to the Super Bowl.

"I’m focused on getting a Super Bowl. I’m focused on getting better. I’m focused on working with my teammates right now," Jackson said. "I’m focused on winning right now. I’m trying to bring a Super Bowl here.”