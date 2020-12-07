Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson From Reserve/COVID-19 List

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have officially activated quarterback Lamar Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list, opening the door for him to start Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition, fullback Patrick Ricard, long snapper Morgan Cox, and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike were removed from the COVID list.

That's good news for the Ravens as they look to grab one of the seven playoff spots in the AFC with five games remaining. Baltimore is 6-5 and currently ranked ninth in the playoff bracket.

Jackson missed the previous game against the Pittsburgh Steelers but was eligible to return to the team's practice facility on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Jackson, who was the NFL MVP last season, has thrown for 1,948 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions over 10 games this season. He also leads the team with 575 yards rushing.

Robert Griffin III started in place of Jackson against Pittsburgh before leaving with a hamstring injury. Second-year quarterback Trace McSorley entered in the fourth quarter and threw a 70-yarder to Marquise Brown, with just under three minutes left to make it a five-point game.

Griffin was placed on IR earlier this week, which means McSorley will be the main backup to Jackson this week.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson has been virtually fully working with the team during his hiatus and will be prepared to execute the game plan against the Cowboys.

"He’s fully engaged in these virtual meetings," Roman said. "He’s part of all that – gets to watch all the film. Once practice takes place, then we’ll have another virtual meeting to look at the practice, virtually.

"So, he’s really lockstep, each and every step through. The only thing he can’t do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he’s right on it.”

In addition, the Ravens activated running back Mark Ingram, along with defensive ends Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 5.