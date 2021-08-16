Patrick Queen Prepared to Silence 'The Critics'

BALTIMORE — Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen has heard the critics.

He faced disapproval for his perceived inability to drop back in coverage and allowed three touchdowns with a 104.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Reference.

Queen is prepared to silence those naysayers this season.

“It feels good. … I’m a person that likes to read what the critics say," Queen said. "I took to what they said, and I just went to work on it. I tried to get better, and I feel like I have a lot. So, I feel really good, like I said. It’s a big season. There are a lot of expectations for me. So, I’m just trying to live up to them.”

Queen was one of the best players in the Ravens 17-14 victory over the Saints in the first preseason game.

He tied for the team lead with rookie safety Brandon Stephen with four tackles, Queen was also stellar in coverage and had a tackle for a loss on a screenplay and then managed a sack against Taysom Hill for a 12-yard loss, forcing the Saints to punt.

"I don’t have [any] hatred in my heart," Queen said. "If a critic says something, obviously they see something that I don’t see, or they’re pointing out something that needs to be pointed out.

"So, I like to read that stuff, [and] I like to take it as fuel. I remember at LSU when I was getting criticized, I put it as my screensaver for a little while. It’s just something I like.”

Queen didn't play in any preseason games as a rookie. He still led the team in tackles during the regular season.

Queen also finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year honors behind Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.

He's definitely more at ease heading into season two.

“[I felt] way more comfortable. I could just feel it. Just way more relaxed [and] way more anxious for the play to happen. It was a lot of hard work that I put into it, so I’m happy.

"I feel like I’m going two steps faster now. It’s just a lot of film work, a lot of dedication to the craft and to the sport. So, I feel way better.”

Fellow inside linebacker and second-year player Malik Harrison also played well against the Saints. Harrison forced a fumble at the 8-yard line that was recovered by safety DeShon Elliott.

"I was happy for him, but I was so tired, I couldn’t even move, Queen said. "So, I was happy for him. But it’s going to be a great season. Like I said, Malik [Harrison] is my guy. We’re always talking. We’re always communicating on the field. So, I know what type of player he is, [and] I know what type of player he can be. He expects the same out of me, so it’s going to be a nice season for us two.”