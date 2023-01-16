Life Has Not Been Kind to Ravens Without Lamar Jackson in Lineup

Lamar Jackson is a free agent after the season and the Ravens will likely apply the exclusive franchise tag on him for 2023.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson might show his value to the Ravens even more when he doesn't play.

Baltimore is 45-16 when he's in the lineup and 8-13 when he's sidelined.

The Ravens went 0-5 last season when Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns. That skid ended a streak of three consecutive postseason appearances,

This year, the Ravens went 2-3 down the stretch when Jackson injured his knee in the Week 13 game against the Broncos.

Baltimore lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the AFC playoffs. In that matchup, the Ravens scored two offensive touchdowns in a game for the first time since Nov. 27

"Yeah, we would’ve won if Lamar played too,' running back J.K. Dobbins said after the game. “[Tyler Huntley] played a hell of a game.”

The team wants to reach a long-term deal with him, but he's rejected their previous offers, including a reported five-year contract worth $250 million with $133 million fully guaranteed money.

Jackson likely wants a deal similar to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who landed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, including a $44.97 million signing bonus, $230 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $46 million.

The guaranteed money appears to be the sticking point.

If the Ravens and Jackson cannot find common ground, the team might entertain trade offers have would have to include multiple first-round picks.

The Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fifth-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Lock,

There was speculation that Jackson was using the knee injury as an excuse not to play because of the uncertainty with the contract.

The Ravens players dismissed that talk.

"I don’t even know if I should say this, but he’s like limping around the facility," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "That’s kind of the crazy thing that people don’t see."

The Ravens want to reach an extension with Jackson but they don't want to cripple the franchise financially.

Jackson wants to maximize his value.

Hence, we have an ongoing stalemate that will be resolved one way or another.