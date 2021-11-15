Ravens Likely Lose Defensive End Derek Wolfe for Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe has been out since training camp and now it appears he'll be lost for the season, according to John Harbaugh.

Wolfe is dealing with a hip injury he suffered against the Carolina Panthers during the teams' joint practices.

"That’s not going to be looking good this year," Harbaugh said. "I think Derek is going to be out for the rest of the year, in all honesty. It looks that way. So, I don’t really have any details on it. I can’t say that I understand it completely. It would be a good question for our medical people or for [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta], if they want to put a statement out, or if Derek wants to say something because I won’t get it right exactly. But he’s not in a place where he’s going to be able to play.”

The Ravens signed Wolfe to a new three-year, $12 million deal during the past offseason.

Wolfe tied a career-high with 51 tackles and finished with one sack, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over 14 games.

Wolfe made $3 million last season and the Ravens decided he was worth a raise. At this point of his career, Wolfe's main focus was winning another Super Bowl after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season.

Wolfe is just the latest Ravens starting player to suffer a season-ending injury. Cornerback Marcus Peters, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and safety DeShon Elliott are also out for the year.