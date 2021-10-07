Ravens Linebacker Odafe Oweh Making Quick Transition to Life in the NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh came off the edge and knocked Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of the game.

At 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, most players don't stand a chance against Oweh.

Oweh didn't mean to completely take out Bridgwater, but that's simply the physicality he brings to Baltimore's defense.

“Obviously, we play football, so it’s a hard-hitting game, but I had no ill intent on trying to knock him out of the game or try to make sure he wasn’t playing football for the rest of the game," Oweh said. "There was no ill intent, but our mentality is basically to try to be the Ravens’ defense – bring physicality – and do everything that we’ve got to do safely, no penalties, and just try to play hard-hitting football. But like I said, I had no ill intent. I wish Teddy prosperity – everything like that. I wasn’t trying to do anything dirty.”

Oweh is making a huge impact for the Ravens as a rookie. He's tied with Tyus Bowser for the team lead with two sacks. He also has 10 tackles and is becoming a three-down linebacker.

"That’s my goal," Oweh said. "Since freshman year, when they were trying to make me a pass-rush specialist, I hate that; I don’t like doing that. So, I try to make sure I’m good in every phase, so that’s definitely my goal – to try to be an every-down ‘backer and everything like that.”

The Ravens face another challenge this week with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who is able to make plays with his feet. Wentz also likes to utilize his running backs in the passing game, so effective tackling will be huge for the Ravens.

“I’ve watched a little bit. Obviously, he’s a good quarterback," Oweh said. "But we’re focused on what we’ve got to do, and we’ll dive in deeper to what we’ve got to look at.”

Oweh expects to have another big game against Indianapolis. He's adjusted well to the speed of the NFL and has already become a force for the Ravens.

"Obviously, I can get better, in terms of reading everything and playing a little bit faster, but I feel like my athleticism helps me in a lot of spaces, where a lot of other rookies would struggle – stuff like that," Oweh said. "But there’s always room for improvement, and I’m going to get better as the games go by.”